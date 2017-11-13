Zyxel Named a Finalist in CRN’s 2017 Tech Innovator Awards

Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced that CRNÂ , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Zyxel as a finalist in the 2017 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. These annual awards honor standout hardware, software or services that have helped to move the IT industry forward. In compiling the 2017 Tech Innovator Award list, CRN editors evaluated 216 products across 32 technology categories using several criteria, including technological advancements, uniqueness of features and potential to help solution providers solve end users' IT challenges. Zyxel's WAC5302D S Wall Plate Unified Access Point took top honors in the Wireless Networking category.

Designed for the unique connectivity demands of hotel environments, the WAC5302D-S features an enterprise-class 802.11ac access point with smart antenna and beamforming technologies that enables guests to easily log onto a reliable, high-speed wireless network that delivers speeds up to 1.2 Gbps. The WAC5302D-S also incorporates three Gigabit Ethernet ports, including one Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) port, for delivering in-room services over Smart TVs, VoIP phones and other Ethernet-enabled devices.

The WAC5302D-S can be easily mounted inconspicuously on an outlet box, wall or desk without the need for an additional mounting kit making the WAC5302D-S an ideal wireless solution for supporting IP cameras in hallways, or printers and computers in a business center, while simultaneously providing the ubiquitous WiFi coverage that guests have come to expect throughout the property.

"We're thrilled that CRN has recognized the WAC5302D-S as the top product in the wireless networking category as this validates Zyxel's ongoing efforts to provide innovative solutions that help IT professionals solve challenging networking issues," explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel. "Delivering high-speed, reliable, network connectivity is critical for deploying advanced in-room services and maximizing customer satisfaction in hotels and other complex multi-unit environments. Our WAC5302D-S makes it easy and affordable to deliver in-room WiFi and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity to effectively provide ubiquitous coverage throughout a multi-unit property."

"The vendors and products on CRN's 2017 Tech Innovator list represent some of the most creative and forward-thinking achievements yet seen in the IT channel," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to celebrate their ingenuity and the growth they are driving across the industry, from increased worker productivity and sales to expanded solutions for complex problems and trailblazing innovation."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo recognizes @ZyxelNews in 2017 @CRN #CRNInnovators crn.com/techinnovators

The Zyxel WAC5302D-S Wall-Plate Unified Access Point carries a limited lifetime warranty and is available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners at a MSRP of $279.99. For more information on Zyxel and its families of connectivity solutions for homes and businesses, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for over 25 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE, fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals.

About the Channel Company:

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook