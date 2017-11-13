Speedcast Awarded Fully Managed Communications Contract for Nabors in South America

Speedcast International Limited (ASX SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company has been selected by an affiliate of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE NBR) (Nabors) to provide new IT communications equipment and cloud based connectivity services to 40 land based sites in Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina.

Speedcast will leverage satellite Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) connectivity to deliver communications to the remote land-based sites throughout South America. The cloud-based service will be supported by Speedcast's 24x7x365 global customer service centers, with local field engineers in the region to provide fast, reliable support at all times. Speedcast is currently supporting Nabors for similar networks both onshore and offshore in multiple locations around the world.

"Speedcast has operated in South America for many years with a solid local presence including multiple offices, a teleport and full field support team, serving major energy operators in a region rich with opportunity," said Speedcast's EVP of Energy, Keith Johnson. "We are delighted that Nabors chose us to deliver the same type of solution here that they have trusted us to provide in other regions for years. It is a testament to the level of quality and attention to customer service that we strive to deliver for each and every customer Speedcast serves."

Speedcast holds a leadership position as an end-to-end communications and IT solutions provider for the energy market with more than 30 years' experience serving customers both onshore and offshore. Supporting nine of the top 10 global drilling contractors, Speedcast leverages the largest and most robust global network in the mobile satellite industry to design, install, optimize and support solutions for critical applications anywhere in the world. The company's extensive infrastructure promotes flexibility and operational efficiency, allowing customers to scale their networks to current requirements and business needs while also receiving world-class 24/7 support.

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, end-to-end remote communication and IT solutions. The company utilizes an extensive worldwide footprint of local support, infrastructure and coverage to design, integrate, secure and optimize networks tailored to customer needs. With differentiated technology, an intense customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries via 39 teleports, including offshore rigs and cruise ships, 10,000+ maritime vessels and 4,500+ terrestrial sites. Speedcast supports mission-critical applications in industries such as maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, media, cruise and government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

