Global Beacons Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017-2026 - Beacons Gaining Traction in Enterprises - Industry 4.0 - Research and Markets

The "Global Beacons Technology Market Analysis and Forecast 2017 to 2026 Focus on Protocol Types (iBeacon, Eddystone, and Others) and End Users (Retail, Real Estate, Transport, Hospitality, Education and Others)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The beacons technology market generated $519.6 million in the year 2016

The beacons technology market is experiencing an advanced rate of growth over the past couple of years due to an increasing demand for beacons for providing location-based marketing solutions from the retailers. The beacons technology market has witnessed a high growth rate owing to the increase in the IoT spending, a rise in the demand for beacons to provide location-based marketing, and development visions for smart cities across the globe.

Recent innovations in beacon standards, protocols, and services have enabled the beacons technology to reach a wider segment of consumers in the industry. Companies are developing various software for beacon-enabled proximity platforms, such as content management system, analytical system, mobile apps, firmware, and Software Development Kits (SDKs), among others, to make the beacons system cost-effective, durable, and efficient. This, in effect, is expected to increase competition in the near future as well as facilitate the utilization of beacons for varied applications. Increasing market penetration of beacons technology in emerging sectors: airport, railways, real estate, automobile, and hotel, continued advancements in Bluetooth technology, and beacons gaining traction in enterprises for Industry 4.0 are the major factors which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the next five years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Scope & Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

3 Competitive Insights

4 Industry Analysis

5 Global Beacons Technology Market

6 Global Beacons Technology Market by Protocol Type

7 Global Beacons Technology Market by End User

8 Global Beacons Technology Market by Region

9 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wndb6w/global_beacons