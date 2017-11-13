Heavy on Features but Light on the Budget – Introducing the T-Mobile REVVL Plus

This holiday, treat yo self without breaking the bank! T Mobile (NASDAQ TMUS) today unveiled the T Mobile REVVL Plus a whole lotta smartphone for not a lotta money. The REVVL Plus features a beautiful 6 inch HD screen, dual rear facing 13MP and 5MP cameras and the latest in biometric fingerprint security. What it doesn't feature is a ridiculous price tag. It's just $0 down and only $9 a month with an 18 month JUMP! on Demand lease or $8 down and $8 per month for 24 months on T Mobile's Equipment Installment Plan (FRP $200).

"We launched the REVVL family because we listen to our customers," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "As smartphone prices soar, the REVVL Plus bucks the trend, delivering high-end features - like bigger screens, better cameras, longer battery life, biometric security and more - at an unbeatable price."

T-Mobile customers push their phones to the limit. They use 34 percent more data than Duopoly customers and are nearly 3x more active on social media. They need hardware that can keep up, so the REVVL line was specifically designed to support their mobile lifestyles with brag-worthy specs like:

●

Camera: 13MP & 5MP RFC/8MP FFC

●

RAM: 2GB

●

Battery: 3,380 mAh

●

ROM: 32GB and expandable to 128GB

●

Color: Special edition black with magenta accents

●

Bands: CAT 4 LTE Bands 2, 4, 5, 12 & 66

●

OS: Android N

●

Security: Fingerprint sensor

●

Screen: 6" HD display

●

Dimensions: 6.5 x 3.25 x .35 in

●

Processor: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

In August, the T-Mobile REVVL launched nationwide and was a runaway hit, selling nearly 3x more than forecasted, proving that if you listen to what your customers want and build it, they will come.

Customers can snag the REVVL Plus on November 17 in stores nationwide and online in a special edition black and magenta color scheme. Learn more about the T-Mobile REVVL Plus at https://www.t-mobile.com/devices/t-mobile-revvl-plus.

