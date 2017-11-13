Vincent Communications and Controls Selects Ciena Packet Platforms to Expand Service Offerings

Vincent Communications and Controls Ltd. expands its service capabilities by deploying Ciena's (NYSE CIEN) packet networking platforms to address growing bandwidth needs for mobile backhaul and business services. By investing in Ciena's service delivery and aggregation platforms, Vincent Communications gains a scalable, reliable and cost effective solution to expand and manage their service offerings.

About Vincent Communications and Controls Ltd.

Vincent Communications and Controls Ltd. (VCCL) has been in business since 2005 and specializes in design, planning and implementation from conceptual phase to turn key completion of various types of data, voice, internet communication networks and tower infrastructure throughout northern Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. VCCL has grown over the last 12 years and currently has offices in Grande Prairie, Alberta and Fort St. John, B.C. with experienced technicians and tower riggers dedicated to maintaining our client communication networks and expanding our own dedicated internet, SCADA, voice and tower infrastructure.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model - with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

