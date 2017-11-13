Gartner Again Positions KORE as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Machine-to-Machine Services, Worldwide

KORE, the largest independent provider of managed network and layered applications enablement services within the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) market, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc., two years in a row, in the Challengers quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Managed Machine to Machine Services, Worldwide. The full report is available as a complimentary download here.

The above mentioned Magic Quadrant report, authored by Gartner analysts Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Aapo Markkanen, and Godfrey Chua, published on 23 October 2017, positions KORE as the fourth highest vendor in regards to "Ability to Execute", and the highest vendor in the Challenger Quadrant.

"We consider our positioning in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Machine-to-Machine Services, Worldwide confirmation of KORE's continued focus and dedication to delivering customer-centric IoT services on a global scale," said Sue Holub, Chief Marketing Officer. "In the coming year, KORE will continue its competitive innovation and differentiation in the M2M and IoT markets to further enhance our position and deliver value to our customers."

This year, KORE experienced significant momentum with the launch of its KORE Power Solutions suite of end-to-end solutions for rapid IoT design, deployment, and management. KORE Power Solutions are built upon reliable, secure, and scalable wireless connectivity, combined with best-in-class equipment from leading manufacturers, a solid and scalable management platform, fortified, by world-class support.

For more information on how KORE Power Solutions and global, managed connectivity options can simplify IoT strategy and deployment, visit www.korewireless.com.

Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About KORE KORE Wireless Group ("KORE") is the largest independent provider of managed network and layered applications enablement services within the emerging Internet of Things ("IoT") market, focused on business-centric solutions and connectivity for the M2M (machine-to-machine) and telematics markets. With operations in the USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, UK, Netherlands, Brazil and the Dominican Republic, KORE provides service to more than 3,500 applications providers and enterprise customers who integrate KORE services into diverse, industry-specific applications, including fleet management, healthcare, utilities, field services, asset management and tracking, and many more.

For more information, visit www.korewireless.com, read the KORE blog and connect with KORE on LinkedIn and Twitter.