ONTRAS Upgrades Network with Ciena and Kapsch

Ciena (NYSE CIEN) and its partner Kapsch CarrierCom have been selected by ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH to implement a highly reliable packet network. The network upgrade will enable Germany's second largest gas transmission operator to introduce new security features to its facilities, improve data processing and address current and forthcoming industry legislation.

It will also enable ONTRAS to implement advanced remote control and security features for the transmission of control and measuring data between its SCADA system (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) and peripheral PLC (programmable logic controllers) and measuring systems to control ONTRAS' natural gas transport in eastern Germany.

About ONTRAS

ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH is a national gas transmission system operator in the European gas transport system based in Leipzig. ONTRAS operates Germany's second-largest gas transmission system, with approximately 7,000 km of pipelines and about 450 interconnection points, to ensure the seamless transport of natural gas to our customers. To do so, we link the interests of transport customers, dealers, regional network operators and producers of regenerative gases.

About Kapsch CarrierCom

Kapsch CarrierCom, a Kapsch Group company, is a leading global producer, supplier and systems integrator of end-to-end telecommunications solutions. The company is pursuing the mission to shape the path for railway operators and carrier networks as well as for public authorities, public transport operators and airports to leverage technologies for their specific and often mission-critical communication demands. Its portfolio comprises innovative, business and mission-critical products, solutions and services, based on in-house research and development, completed with the portfolio of selected strategic partners. The expertise of Kapsch CarrierCom covers, amongst others, solutions for the next generation of mission-critical communication, digitalization of railways, and virtualization in the communication domain. The family-owned Kapsch company, with headquarters in Vienna, celebrates its 125th jubilee in 2017 and thus its long-term success story in the development and implementation of new technologies for the benefit of its customers.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model - with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

