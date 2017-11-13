Amerigroup Introduces LiveHealth Online Telehealth Services to Its Medicare Advantage Members

Members of Amerigroup's Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in Texas will have coverage at no extra cost for telehealth visits starting in 2018 through LiveHealth Online, a leading telehealth website and app providing consumers with online access to U.S. based board certified doctors and licensed therapists. This gives members a convenient way to see an in network clinician on a secure connection over the Internet via a smart phone, tablet or computer.

The opportunity to enroll in a Medicare plan began October 15 and continues through December 7. This is the one time each year when most people can pick or switch Medicare Advantage plans.

Amerigroup offers five MA plans in Texas: Amerigroup Amerivantage Select (HMO), Amerigroup Amerivantage Classic (HMO), Amerigroup Amerivantage ESRD (HMO-POS SNP), Amerigroup Amerivantage Dual Coordination (HMO SNP), and Amerigroup Amerivantage Dual Premier (HMO SNP).

Doctors using LiveHealth Online are available 24/7 365 days a year, including holidays. To have an online visit with a doctor, members need only a computer with Internet access, a web browser and web camera. There also is a free mobile app. Participants are encouraged to use LiveHealth Online for non-emergency situations only, such as colds, sore throats, flu, allergies, infections, and wellness and nutrition advice. Participants can also schedule visits to have an online visit with a psychologist or therapist to discuss emotional health topics.

"LiveHealth Online can be a great option for consumers in a number of situations where access to a clinician is usually somewhat difficult, including evenings and weekends, for people living in rural areas, those who travel a lot, and those with mobility issues," said Josh Martin, President of the company's Medicare West region. "Giving our Amerigroup Medicare Advantage members access to LiveHealth Online is another way we strive to help consumers find solutions to their everyday health care challenges."

Doctors who have visits with patients via LiveHealth Online can send prescriptions if needed directly to a member's pharmacy of choice. A summary of each visit is created and can be forwarded to the patient's primary care doctor with their permission, supporting continuity of care and collaboration among providers.

Amerigroup's MA plans also feature benefits, such as annual dental, vision, and hearing exams; a benefit for eye glasses or contacts; a hearing aid benefit per year; and membership to SilverSneakers, a fitness program tailored to older adults. Plan members also have access to a personal emergency response systems (PERS), which gives them the ability to maintain their independence and delay, or possibly eliminate, the need to utilize assisted living services.

For details about Amerigroup's Medicare plans in your area, call (866) 805-4589 or visit Amerigroup's Medicare online store at www.myamerigroup.com/medicare.

Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO DSNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the State Medicaid program. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO CSNP plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Amerigroup Texas, Inc. depends on contract renewal. This information is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more information. Limitations, copayments, and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change on January 1 of each year. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health programs and activities. ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-866-805-4589 (TTY: 711). CHÚ Ý: Nếu bạn nói Tiếng Việt, có các dịch vụ hỗ trợ ngôn ngữ miễn phí dành cho bạn. Gọi số 1-866-805-4589 (TTY: 711). This plan is available to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from the State and Medicare. Premium, co-pays, co-insurance, and deductibles may vary based on the level of Extra Help you receive. Please contact the plan for further details. Other providers are available in our network. The provider network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary.

About Amerigroup

Amerigroup is part of the Anthem Government Business Division (GBD). Through the GBD, Anthem serves 7.4 million seniors, people with disabilities, low-income families and other state and federally sponsored beneficiaries, and National Government Services enrollees (including the Federal Employee Program) in 26 states, making us one of the nation's leading providers of health care solutions for public programs. Amerigroup accepts all eligible people regardless of age, sex, race or disability.

About LiveHealth® Online

LiveHealth Online is a leading telehealth website and app providing consumers with convenient access to U.S.-based board-certified doctors and licensed therapists via live video chat on their smartphone, tablet or computer with a webcam. Healthcare providers using LiveHealth Online can diagnose, treat and write a prescription. Since its launch in 2013, hundreds of thousands of consumers have signed up for and had video visits using LiveHealth Online with registrations and usage growing daily. LiveHealth Online is the trade name of Health Management Corporation, a subsidiary of Anthem, Inc. For more information, visit www.LiveHealthOnline.com