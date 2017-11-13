Syncsort Unveils New Board of Directors to Accelerate Growth and Big Iron to Big Data Leadership

Syncsort, the global leader in Big Iron to Big Data solutions, today announced its new Board of Directors following the recent $1.26 billion acquisition by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. ("Centerbridge"). The distinguished group of industry leaders provides Syncsort deep knowledge and significant industry relationships that will help inform the business strategy and drive the next phase of value creation for the company.

The new Syncsort Board of Directors includes:

"Syncsort's Board of Directors is composed of an exceptional group of industry leaders," said Jared Hendricks, Senior Managing Director at Centerbridge Partners. "We are especially pleased to add someone of Mike Rhodin's caliber and stellar reputation. His knowledge and perspective will make him a valued Board member and accelerate Syncsort's already impressive leadership in providing Big Iron to Big Data software to more than 6,000 enterprises worldwide."

During an impressive 30-year career at IBM, Rhodin held numerous leadership positions that included running business segments in strategic, high-growth areas of the company such as Business Analytics, Smarter Commerce, Smarter Cities and Social Business. He most recently headed up Watson - one of IBM's most significant innovations in its 100-year history.

"It is an honor to the join the Board of Directors for Syncsort, a company with a rich history and record of innovation addressing data management challenges across the most sophisticated technology environments ever created," said Mr. Rhodin. "A premier partner of IBM platforms, Syncsort is well positioned to capitalize on Big Data market trends and I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to maximize the many opportunities ahead of this great company."

In addition to joining the Syncsort Board, Rhodin currently serves on the international board of advisors for the Santander Group, the supervisory board for TomTom, the advisory board for Arboretum Adventures and as an independent director and chair for the compensation and intellectual property committees at HZO.

"Over the past several years, we have been focused on leading the Big Iron to Big Data market, a fast-growing segment comprised of solutions that optimize traditional data systems and deliver mission-critical data from these systems to next-generation analytic environments," said Josh Rogers, CEO, Syncsort. "I am excited to partner with my esteemed colleagues on the Board to build on Syncsort's success and drive our strategy forward."

About Syncsort

Syncsort is a trusted enterprise software provider and the global leader in Big Iron to Big Data solutions. More than 6,000 organizations, including 84 of the Fortune 100, use the company's products to solve their most complex data management challenges, on premise and in the cloud. Syncsort helps customers optimize traditional data systems and deliver mission-critical data from these systems to next-generation analytic environments. Its Big Iron to Big Data portfolio now features the #1 high availability product for IBM i Power Systems, powerful cross-platform capacity management, best-in-class mainframe app and machine data access & integration, and market-leading data quality capabilities. Rediscover Syncsort at syncsort.com.