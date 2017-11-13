Zayo Appoints CRO and European Managing Director

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) announced today that it has named Phil Mottram as chief revenue officer (CRO) and Annette Murphy as managing director of Europe. These key executive appointments will further strengthen Zayo's efforts to drive global growth.

"Phil and Annette are two very talented leaders who have strong track records of performance and results," said Dan Caruso, chairman and CEO at Zayo. "Phil's extensive global sales and marketing experience in the industry and ability to bring teams together to drive revenue results is precisely what we need to generate sustainable, organic revenue growth."

Mottram, who will be based out of Zayo's New York office, will oversee Zayo's global sales organization and will report to Zayo's President and COO, Andrew Crouch. As CRO, Mottram is responsible for all revenue-generating functions, including direct and indirect sales channels, account management teams, sales engineering, sales operations and strategic marketing.

Prior to joining Zayo, Mottram served as the enterprise business unit director at Vodafone UK, was a member of the Vodafone UK board and responsible for P&L. Prior to joining Vodafone UK, Mottram was the CEO of CSL, Hong Kong's leading mobile operator, majority owned by Telstra Group. While at Telstra, Mottram was executive director, with responsibility for global sales, marketing and pricing. Mottram's career also includes sales leadership roles at BT, Sprint and AT&T UK.

Murphy, who is based out of Zayo's London office, oversees Zayo's European business operations and will report to Jack Waters, Zayo's CTO and president of Fiber Solutions. As managing director of Europe, Murphy continues to lead all aspects of Zayo's Fiber Solutions segment in Europe. She also oversees relationships with all European stakeholders, including employees, customers and partners.

Prior to her expanded role, Murphy served as the senior vice president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo, owning the P&L for Zayo's Fiber Solutions business within Europe where she oversaw engineering, service delivery, service management, product, marketing and finance. Before leading the Fiber Solutions team, Murphy was the commercial director for Zayo in Northern Europe where she managed the full product suite including connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure. Murphy also led the UK sales team working with companies in the wholesale and service provider sectors. Prior to Zayo, Murphy held senior positions at Geo Networks and BT.

"In her current role as senior vice president of Fiber Solutions in Europe, Annette has been instrumental in building our global business and delivering results," added Caruso. "She has successfully led our European restructure, generating the subsequent positive momentum we have in the European market."

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.

