Amedisys Adopts CellTrak’s Care Delivery Management Solution for Its Fast-Expanding Personal Care Division

CellTrak Technologies, provider of the industry's leading Care Delivery Management solution used at over 4,000 agency locations announced an expansion of its 12 year relationship with Amedisys, Inc., one of America's leading home health, hospice and personal care providers.

CellTrak's Care Delivery Management solution, which had previously been used by Amedisys' Home Health division, will now be used by Amedisys' Personal Care division, the multi-state provider of personal care services to more than 15,000 seniors. This solution will enable Amedisys to dramatically improve worker productivity and agency efficiency while also ensuring improved compliance with state and private payer requirements.

"Amedisys has long recognized the value of a connected workforce in home care," stated Mike Trigilio, President of Personal Care Services with Amedisys. "We are convinced that the CellTrak Care Delivery Management solution is the best approach to increase quality of care and client satisfaction, and effectively manage our decentralized field force and capture Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) compliance. We anticipate this move will enable Amedisys to capture the operational benefits, compliance and care coordination we desire."

"With CellTrak, Amedisys' Personal Care Division will have the solution it needs to transition to a paperless workforce," stated Mark Battaglia, CellTrak CEO. "This will drive new efficiencies across Amedisys' personal care operations, which will have significant impacts: higher worker productivity, better compliance with EVV mandates, reduced costs, improved communication, and a higher quality of care delivered."

"CellTrak's results are proven across more than 1,000,000 CellTrak-supported visits each week," added Andrew Kaboff, CellTrak's Founder and Chief Business Development Officer. "We first began working with Amedisys in 2005, and the longevity of this relationship is a testament to CellTrak's innovation and ability to help agencies become lean and agile."

Amedisys' personal care providers in the field will use the CellTrak mobile app to electronically verify visits, document visit data at the point of care, automatically record mileage and timesheets, and manage schedules. Meanwhile, agency office staff will use a connected desktop portal to track caregiver locations, send secure messages and secure broadcast messages, and monitor schedules for changes and potential late or missed visits. Data will integrate with Amedisys' EMR and back-office systems, and the solution will accommodate the Company's Bring Your Own Device policy.

About CellTrak

People receive exceptional health care in their home or community when their care providers use CellTrak's Mobile Health solution. Home care, hospice, and community care agencies in the US, Canada, and the UK deliver higher quality care, communicate more effectively, improve compliance, reduce costs, and increase productivity with CellTrak. Today, CellTrak's complete, integrated software-as-a-service solution supports one million visits per week, facilitating care delivery and real-time field force management, automating data collection, and providing information for business and care optimization. It includes apps for all types of caregivers that run on the leading mobile devices; portals for efficient, coordinated care delivery by a distributed workforce; interfaces to EHRs and back office systems; and services to support adoption and optimization. For more information visit www.celltrak.com.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. We partner with 3,000 hospitals and 59,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 16,000 employees, in 432 care centers in 34 states, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 385,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.