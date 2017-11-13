Skyworks Enables Next Generation Tracking Devices

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its connectivity solutions are enabling next generation tracking devices, a new and exciting Internet of Things application. Specifically, Skyworks' high efficiency, front end systems have been adopted by XY Findables, a market leader in nearable technology, to increase battery life and nearly double the range when compared to other personal item finders.

"By leveraging Skyworks' fully integrated solutions, we were able to accelerate the introduction of the most powerful Bluetooth® item finder available today," said Arie Trouw, chief executive officer of XY. "XY4+'s platform radically improves performance and extends battery life up to five years, supporting our goal of providing consumers both peace of mind and assistance when locating their most valuable items."

"Advancing Bluetooth® wireless performance in premium products like XY4+ demonstrates our commitment to pioneering breakthrough technologies and addressing demand for connectivity across a broad array of IoT applications," said John O'Neill, vice president of product marketing for Skyworks. "As part of our ambitious vision to connect everyone and everything all the time, we are delighted to partner with innovative companies like XY Findables to offer our system-level expertise and broad product portfolio."

According to XY, the average person spends approximately five hours a month searching for misplaced items like TV remotes, keys, smartphones, eyewear, wallets and purses. In a recent report from the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency, personal tracking devices are expected to become the fastest growing market within the Location Based Services (LBS) sector with an expected compounded annual growth rate of 18 percent between 2016 and 2025.

About Skyworks' Front-end Connectivity Solutions

XY4+ item finders utilize Skyworks' highly integrated front-end modules designed for Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) range extension devices operating in the 2.4 to 2.485 GHz range. Applications include wearables, beacons, sensors, home automation and other IoT platforms.

For additional information about Skyworks' connectivity solutions, please visit: Front-end Modules.

About XY Findables

XY | The Findables Company launched the first generation of its flagship product, the XY Finder, on Kickstarter in 2014. XY Finders are Bluetooth LE-powered units that, when synced to the XY Find It mobile app, allow users to keep tabs on their valuable property. Currently, XY Finders are available online at XYFindIt.com and Amazon.com as well as in brick and mortar stores across the country. For more information on XY Findables visit: https://www.xyfindables.com/.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks' website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

