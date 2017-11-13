GTT Named a Fastest-Growing Company on Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, today announced that it has been named to Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. GTT was also recognized on the list in 2015.

The recognition reflects GTT's consistent and focused growth strategy providing cloud networking services to multinational clients and extending secure network connectivity to any location in the world and any application in the cloud. GTT completed several strategic acquisitions this year, including Hibernia Networks and Global Capacity. GTT also launched new services, including optical transport, DDoS mitigation and an industry-leading SD-WAN service, leveraging GTT's Tier 1 Internet backbone and extensive and cost-effective range of broadband and internet connectivity options.

"We are proud to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing companies in the technology sector," stated GTT president and CEO, Rick Calder. "This award reflects the valued efforts of GTT's talented team, our market leadership and our company commitment to expanding our services and capabilities to deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations and around the world."

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world-class customer service in driving growth in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

GTT was recently ranked on the Fortune Future 50 list, which focuses on companies that are best positioned for breakout growth. In addition, GTT was recognized as one of the Washington Business Journal's 50 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named Company of the Year at the Leading Lights awards.

GTT provides multinationals with a better way to reach the cloud through its suite of cloud networking services, including optical transport, wide area networking, internet, managed services, voice and video services. The company's Tier 1 IP network, ranked in the top five worldwide, connects clients to any location in the world and any application in the cloud. GTT delivers an outstanding client experience by living its core values of simplicity, speed and agility. For more information on how GTT is redefining global communications, please visit www.gtt.net.