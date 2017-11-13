Fujitsu Demonstrates Real-World Applications of Multivendor, Open Source Technology

Fujitsu has successfully demonstrated network data collection and analytics to drive SDN controlled service assurance in a Proof of Concept (PoC) that will debut this week at the MEF17 conference. The PoC, a joint collaboration with fellow ONAP (Open Network Automation Platform) members, advances the creation of a global ecosystem of interconnected networks that support agile, assured, and orchestrated services.

In the Orange domain of the PoC, Fujitsu along with Amdocs provided Layer 2 (Ethernet) closed loop dynamic bandwidth adjustment, driven by real time network analytics through a custom microservice. Automatic bandwidth adjustment is a key tool in delivering an optimal enterprise customer experience.

Key Facts:

Executive Comments:

"We're excited to see our members work together on PoCs to deliver new levels of automation and streamlined service creation. Just six months ago this degree of SDN/NFV innovation would not have been possible. That's the power of combining resources and collaborating across 55 members that represent 55 percent of the world's mobile subscribers." - Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking & orchestration, The Linux Foundation

"As a member of ONAP, Fujitsu is committed to driving the migration toward a software-centric industry, to enable simplified service creation and full automation. This PoC demonstrates that the vision of service delivery - on-demand, over any network - will soon be a reality." - Rod Naphan, SVP and chief technology officer at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc.

To view the Service-on-Demand PoC, and learn how Fujitsu is facilitating open platforms, visit the MEF Proof of Concept Showcase and Fujitsu booth #504 at the MEF17 Conference in Orlando, November 14-15.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US $40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., is a trusted partner to a broad spectrum of customers across all industries, enabling them to realize the maximum value from their communications networks. We are a market-leading U.S.-based manufacturer of network equipment and a top U.S. patent holder in optical networking. Our solutions combine the best wireline, wireless, and software technology with extensive multivendor services expertise to deliver custom, end-to-end network integration and management solutions. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom, connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu-network-communications, and follow us on Twitter @FujitsuFNC.

Fujitsu, the Fujitsu logo, "shaping tomorrow with you", 1FINITY, and Virtuora are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.