Rajant Focuses Philanthropic Efforts on Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors with Veterans Day Event

Rajant, a provider of industry leading Kinetic Mesh technology for industrial networks, today hosted its fourth annual Veterans Day luncheon in support of Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, at Rajant's headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

During the event, Rajant CEO and Cofounder Robert Schena presented a $15,000 donation to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., an independent, statewide nonprofit organization through which 95 percent of all donations go directly to veterans in need of financial support and their families. The donation came from a $10,000 contribution from Rajant in the name of the company's annual golf tournament winners, and a $5,000 contribution from Rajant manufacturing partner EFE.

"This donation recognizes veterans' contributions to preserving our country's freedom and protecting its citizenry," Schena said. "Since Rajant's inception, the company has maintained a focus on continuously improving battlefield communications for our military and defense customers. Rajant values the opportunity to honor our veterans and acknowledge the sacrifices they and their families have made for our country."

Gordon Weith accepted the donation on behalf of Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.

Guest speaker Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general, spoke about the need to honor the country's veterans, specifically highlighting how Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors helps veterans and their families. Maj. Gen Carrelli oversees the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, which provides support for the approximately 20,000 soldiers and airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard - the third largest National Guard in the country - and the nearly 820,000 veterans that live in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania - the second largest veteran population in the nation.

Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen Madison Dompkosky and Morehead State University's (Kentucky) Bluegrass Band, led by Program Director Raymond McLain, provided musical entertainment.

Attendees included Pennsylvania State Representative Warren Kampf as well as several Chester County elected officials and stakeholders.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® network nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, critical business intelligence. Rajant BreadCrumbs can seamlessly integrate with any Wi-Fi or Ethernet-connected device to deliver low-latency, high-throughput data, voice and video applications across the meshed, self-healing network. With the ability to take private network applications and data everywhere, Rajant networks are used across a broad array of industries, including military, industrial, transportation, utilities, telecommunications, and all levels of governments. For more information, visit www.rajant.com.