Verizon Partner Solutions launches Software-Defined Networking solution for wholesale customers

NEW YORK Verizon Partner Solutions (VPS), the global wholesale partner of choice, has announced availability of a Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) solution for wholesale customers. A new addition to Verizon Partner Solution's Virtual Network Services portfolio, the SD WAN solution is designed to help Verizon's wholesale customers better control network operational costs and improve bandwidth efficiency, while also maintaining high levels of performance for critical applications all without sacrificing security or data privacy.

As more companies pursue digital transformation initiatives, they are experiencing exponential growth in their network traffic. Next-generation infrastructure - such as software-defined networking - is increasingly being viewed as key to helping organizations better manage network traffic, and improve business agility so that digital transformation can successfully support their strategic business goals.

"Verizon's SD-WAN solution essentially gives enterprises the best of both worlds - the power of the Internet and the performance and reliability of a private IP network - to help them keep up with the continued growth of network traffic," said Eric Cevis, Verizon Partner Solutions. "Network traffic demand continues to increase due to SaaS applications, cloud migrations, video and IoT. SD WAN improves bandwidth usage and enables the network to act as a sensor to enhance delivery of applications."

As applications are virtualized and migrated to the Cloud, SD WAN enables companies to build overlay networks, and extend security functions to Cloud centers quickly while managing performance to these applications. Verizon offers a network-agnostic method of delivering its technology, expertise and governance for SD WAN environments to benefit its global wholesale partners, helping them to deliver multi-network solutions to their customers.

Key features of Verizon Partner Solution's SD-WAN offer include:

Eric Cevis, President, Verizon Partner Solutions, is delivering a keynote speech at MEF17 in Orlando, Florida on 14 November 2017, on the topic of 'delivering the hyper-connected world'.

Verizon Partner Solutions (VPS) is a wholesale service provider for global voice, data and Internet solutions, with services in 2700 cities and 150 countries across the globe. Verizon Partner Solutions offers a portfolio of services which leverage Verizon's global IP network. Clients use these solutions to supplement their own capabilities and deliver communications and technology services to customers around the world.