Aconex Expands Global Executive Team With Internal Promotions That Showcase Company’s Existing World-Class Talent and Leadership

Aconex Limited (ASX ACX), the 1 platform for digital project delivery in construction and engineering projects, today announced the promotion of two longstanding employees to the executive team. Tim Olshansky has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, and Kirsten Mann has been named acting Vice President, Product and Experience. Both Mr. Olshansky and Ms. Mann bring extensive experience and industry expertise in engineering and construction (E&C), as well as technology. The internal promotions demonstrate the company's commitment to investing in employees' growth and career development.

"I am extremely proud of our new executive team members and their role in helping make Aconex the leading digital project delivery platform in our industry," said Leigh Jasper, CEO of Aconex. "We make it a priority to hire world-class talent, but also invest in our employees so that they have every opportunity to reach their potential. I look forward to Tim's and Kirsten's continued leadership and contribution."

Mr. Olshansky has built a reputation for assembling highly productive teams, lean development, and building solutions that delight customers. He was most recently Head of Engineering, Americas, at Aconex. Previously he founded Worksite, provider of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) project cost management solution that was acquired by Aconex in 2015. He was also a member of the founding team of Topguest, a social loyalty and consumer analytics platform for the travel industry which was sold to Switchfly in 2011.

In his new role, Mr. Olshansky will focus on strategy, direction, and execution of technology at Aconex. He is based in the company's growing San Francisco office which serves as a global hub for the ongoing expansion of Aconex in the North America region.

Ms. Mann is an outstanding people leader who has built a following both inside and outside Aconex. She has spent close to two decades guiding organisations on how to enhance customer experience and has helped build a world-class product team at Aconex. Over the past seven years, Ms. Mann has held several roles at Aconex, including Director of Customer/User Experience and Online Support, and most recently, General Manager of Global Design and Experience. She was named a Leading Woman in Product Management 2017 by Brainmates and sits on the board of annecto, an independent, social purpose not-for-profit organization.

In her new role, Ms. Mann will be directing new product offerings and continuing to address customer needs across the extensive Aconex platform. She is based in the company's headquarters in Melbourne, Australia.

About Aconex

Aconex provides the #1 cloud collaboration platform for digital project delivery. This platform connects owners, contractors and their project teams in the construction, infrastructure, and energy and resources sectors, providing project-wide visibility and control between the many different organisations collaborating across their projects. With more than 70,000 user organisations in 70 countries, Aconex is the industry's most widely adopted and trusted platform. Founded in 2000, Aconex has 47 offices in 23 countries around the world.

