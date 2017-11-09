Global Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market - Growth, Trends & Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

The "Global Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2016 2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Long Term Evolution is next generation communication standard to provide wireless communications, it provides high speed data and communication services for mobile devices, tablets and a range of other devices and networks. LTE is also marketed as 4G LTE, although it does not meet the specified standards for 4G set by 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). LTE can be defined as the system that is upgrade path for current generation communication networks, by using the advanced technologies and available multiple frequency bands to gradually attain the 4G standards.

Increased Smart device usage and data demands are driving the LTE market. The need for faster and reliable networks are expected to accelerate the growth of LTE technology. With IoT and Cloud computing trends growing there is a need for faster connectivity, providing new opportunities for network companies in this market. However the lack of infrastructure in developing nations and the high cost the networks is hindering the growth of this technology.

Global LTE market can be segmented based on Verticals (Infrastructure, End User Devices and Services), Type of Technology (LTE-TDD, LTE Advanced, and FDD), Type of Application (Video on demand, VoLTE, High Speed data service, Defense and Security and Other Utilities), and by Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East).

