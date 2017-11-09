Network Management Services, Network Infrastructure, and Internet Services – New Procurement Research Reports Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'telecom and networking' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the telecom and networking sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Network Management Services Procurement Research Report', 'Network Infrastructure Procurement Research Report', and 'Internet Services Procurement Research Report'.

Global Network Management Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global network management services market can be attributed to the increasing demand for expanding the organizations to improve the network performance and support mission-critical applications. Network management plays a crucial role that helps in the proper functioning of organizations across the globe.

The buyers in the global network management services market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer proactive network management services including autonomous monitoring of networks to detect errors and take corrective actions to reduce the impact of the errors on operations. Adopting this practice would help them in carrying out an effective procurement process.

Global Network Infrastructure Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the network infrastructure market can be attributed to the increase in the use of next-generation security architecture by large organizations across geographies. The increased adoption is to reduce the effect of security-related and data loss issues that are increasingly troubling businesses. Therefore the suppliers are offering next-generation security architecture that can be integrated with different platforms.

The buyers in this market should implement stringent change management guidelines, and they should use automation tools to track the network performance. This helps in simplifying the process and helps in reducing the manual work. The buyers also prefer to maintain an optimum supplier mix. Engaging with a few global and regional players help the buyers manage small network requirements on a sub-segment/specific network infrastructure-related basis.

Global Internet Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global internet services market can be attributed to the growing advancements in the Internet-related infrastructure and services. The buyer's behavior may be influenced by the advantages offered by such services which include the ability to store and access data remotely from any device through the internet through cloud services.

The buyers in this market should identify and evaluate the performance of suppliers in terms of downtime and include a clause in the SLA, which specifies performance benchmarks, support levels, and compensation in case these benchmarks are not met. The buyers must also evaluate the related technology services offered by the ISP before finalizing the contract.

