AT&T Names Kirk McDonald Chief Marketing Officer of Advertising and Analytics Company

AT&T Inc. today named Kirk McDonald as chief marketing officer of AT&T's advertising and analytics company. The new company, established in Fall 2017 in anticipation of the closing of the Time Warner merger, will create a new, innovative advertising platform focused on transparency and brand safe placement in premium content across screens. As CMO, Kirk is responsible for the creation and implementation of the marketing strategy for the company.

Kirk brings over 25 years of experience working with the world's leading brands, media companies and advertising technology providers. He joins AT&T from PubMatic, Inc., a leading advertising technology company, where he was responsible for the company's go-to market functions worldwide. Prior to PubMatic, Kirk was president of Digital at Time, Inc.

Kirk has been recognized for his leadership in the ad industry during a shift to automation-focused buying. He has earned many industry awards, including Adweek's 2015 "50 List of Vital Leaders in Tech, Media and Marketing," and 2014 list of "12 Stars of Ad Tech Who are Building the Future of the Industry Right Now," as well as Business Insiders' list of "The 46 Most Important African Americans in Technology."

"Kirk brings invaluable experience in the media and advertising technology space," said Brian Lesser, CEO of AT&T's advertising and analytics company. "He is a transformational leader - one of many who will join AT&T as we invest in and build a new kind of advertising business."

Kirk reports to Brian Lesser, whose role as chief executive officer of AT&T Advertising and Analytics was previously announced.

