Amartus and EXFO Team Up for Lifecycle Services Orchestration Demo at MEF17

DUBLIN & QU Amartus,Â a leading supplier of expert software network services, and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ EXFO, TSX EXF), the network test, monitoring and analytics experts, today announced a collaboration to demonstrate dynamic bandwidth scaling and continuous performance monitoring services for Carrier Ethernet (CE) networks that leverages lifecycle service orchestration (LSO) at MEF17.

The proof of concept (PoC) is officially titled "On-Demand Dynamic Bandwidth Scaling via LSO-compliant Platform and Continuous Performance Monitoring with NFV." It will be on display in the PoC area, but also be presented live on the Networking Hall Theater stage on Nov. 14 at 6:10 pm and on Nov. 15 at 1:20 pm.

The PoC demonstrates provisioning of an orchestrated MEF CE 2.0 service with assurance capabilities. The solution consists of LSO components integrated by Amartus and EXFO's virtual probing technology automatically deployed and configured as part of the service provisioning. The PoC supports active assurance scenarios such as service level agreement (SLA) compliance testing or dynamic bandwidth shaping, by integrating EXFO's performance assurance test suite within LSO-compliant engine, providing a fully orchestrated and closed-loop dynamic system.

PoC Utilizes LSO Presto SDK

The PoC is based on the LSO Presto software development kit (SDK), which was first announced on Oct. 10, 2017, and features standardized open APIs for orchestrating connectivity services over multiple network technology domains.

The LSO Presto APIs are defined in MEF Interface Profile Specifications (IPSs) and provide network resource provisioning, performance monitoring, and other functions over various technology domains (e.g., Packet WAN, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, 5G, etc.).

EXFO Worx Delivers Orchestrated Service Assurance

EXFO's key contribution to the PoC is its EXFO Worx active service assurance solution. EXFO Worx is a comprehensive solution comprising a scalable, cloud-enabled management system; a complete set of integration and automation APIs; and VNF-based active test probes (verifiers). The solution provides complete visibility of end-to-end and segmented circuit provisioning and performance.

"With the release of the Presto SDK, our involvement with LSO is increasingly focused on working with industry leaders to prove how it can enable a wide range of end-to-end services," said Marcin Paszkiewicz, Amartus' CEO. "Service assurance is a critical element of network services, and I'm pleased that we are joining forces with EXFO on this PoC since they have an industry's leading solution."

"We are pleased to be part of the PoC with Amartus" said Claudio Mazzuca, EXFO's Vice-President, Systems and Services. "This initiative is the first working instance of our joint capabilities which fully orchestrate and automate the test execution process in conformance with the MEF reference architecture and framework."

For more information on Amartus and its services, visitÂ www.amartus.com.

For more information on EXFO please visit our website at www.EXFO.com.