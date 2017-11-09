Sprint to Salute Members of Armed Forces With Donation to Fisher House Foundation

Sprint (NYSE S) today announced it will donate $30 to Fisher House Foundation on behalf of each new military service member and veteran customer account activated.

Through its Sprint Works℠ Program, the company has been offering savings to active duty, reservists and veterans, and now it is doing even more. Sprint will donate $30 to Fisher House Foundation on behalf of each new military and veteran customer account activated.

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of more than 70 comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment.

The donation, valid through Oct. 1, 2018, is part of Sprint's effort to support members of the Armed Forces during their military and civilian lifecycle. Donation requires validation within 90 days. Donation is not tax-deductible for service members.

"Sprint is committed to supporting those who serve and their families by offering the best value in wireless today," said Jim Hyde, president of Sprint Wholesale, Affiliates & Strategic Partnerships. "It's the least we can do to give back and salute our military community."

To learn more about the program visit www.sprint.com/dod.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2017, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 72 comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital it serves. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans' families an estimated $360 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

www.fisherhouse.org