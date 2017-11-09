Global Managed Communication Services Market 2017: Analysis by End-User Industry, Geography & Vendor Analysis - Research and Markets

The "Global Managed Communication Services Market Forecasts, Trends and Shares (2016 2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Businesses can swiftly move to adopt managed communication services that give them the business edge to perform in the ever-increasing competitive environment. This gives the business a zero-cost advantage in the maintenance of technology infrastructure.

Managed communication services market is witnessing an accelerated growth due to penetration of technologies like mobility, cloud computing and big data across different industry verticals. Though privacy and security remain big concerns, these are being addressed by various managed services providers. Business operational efficiency is key to any organization's growth. This can be achieved by streamlining core processes that help in enhancing customer satisfaction and by focusing more on key revenue generating businesses.

Managed communication services comprise of email, unified communications and VoIP (voice over IP). The vendors are planning to shift their services to cloud-based delivery with the intention to provide the customers the choice of having a mobile access to unified communication platforms that are hosted by the provider or a third party.

The factors responsible for driving the growth of the managed communication services market would be the business process efficiency, growing focus on core businesses, and the need to provide enhanced customer satisfaction. The increasing availability of network connectivity and bandwidth definitely facilitate the new types of cloud and managed services.

The managed voice over IP system is cost effective as a company can set extensions as needed without incurring extra service fees. These systems are also very flexible when it comes to off-site staff members, i.e. one can assign extensions that are located at other locations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Managed Communications Services Market - Segmented by Deployment Type

6. Global Managed Communications Services Market - Segmented by Type

7. Global Managed Communications Services Market - Segmented by Verticals

8. Global Managed Communications Services Market - Segmented by Region

9. Vendor Market Share Analysis

10. Company Profiles of Key Vendors

11. Investment Analysis

12. Future of Managed Communications Services Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/snks2v/global_managed