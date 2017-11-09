Global M2M Connections Market - Market Size, Trends & Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

The "Global M2M Connections Market Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts (2016 2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The most familiar technologies like internet, sensors, and computers have a great influence on M2M communications and are being used by business, individuals etc. The global M2M connections reached 18 billion in 2014, which is an indicator of market maturity. China holds the maximum share of global M2M market in terms of number of connections, followed by America.

This market is driven by factors such as augmenting applications telematics, adoption of the high-speed spectrum, increasing number of mobile connections, etc. However, this market faces certain drawbacks, such as security issues, as customers feel that is no privacy and lack of standardization, where most of the M2M systems are custom designed.

The global M2M connections market valued at USD 21.24 billion in 2015 is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.26% to reach USD 34.61 by 2020. Asia occupies the largest market share of 42%, followed by Europe and North America. There is immense potential and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region as cellular connections are growing rapidly. In terms of global M2M revenue, the US has the largest market share of 23%, followed by China. In the present scenario, short-range technology is the most preferred M2M connection.

