Zipwhip Ranks 14th Fastest Growing Company in Washington State on Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Zipwhip, the leading platform for conversational business texting, today announced it ranked 14th fastest growing company in Washington state on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Zipwhip revenue grew 224 percent from 2013 to 2016.

Zipwhip CEO and co-founder John Lauer cites the company's 2014 pivot to providing B2B software as the defining factor in the company's rapid growth; Zipwhip provides companies with an easy-to-use platform for conversational texting from their existing landline, VoIP or toll-free phone number. "The market for conversational, two-way business messaging is huge, and as the company that invented business texting, we're in the best position to bring powerful messaging software to modern companies," said Lauer.

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

Zipwhip recently closed a $22.5 million Series C funding round, after a successful Series B round just 10 months earlier. The new capital is being invested in the core network, accelerating the product roadmap and scaling sales and marketing efforts.

About Zipwhip

A Seattle-based SaaS company, Zipwhip is modernizing the texting medium by adding secure, reliable text messaging to existing landline, VoIP and toll-free phone numbers. Zipwhip pairs direct network connectivity with easy out-of-the-box software, so businesses of any size can give customers the choice to "text or call" and handle two-way text conversations at scale. Learn more about Zipwhip at www.zipwhip.com.

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.