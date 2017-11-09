JD Power ranks Verizon #1 in the East in 2017 U.S. Residential TV and Internet Satisfaction Studies

NEW YORK Verizon's television and internet services have earned J. D. Power's highest ranking in customer satisfaction, specifically as "Highest Ranked by Customers for Residential Internet and Television Service Satisfaction in the East" based on its latest annual study of providers.

The annual wireline studies, now in their 16th year, evaluate residential customers' experiences with TV and internet services in four geographical regions: East, South, North Central and West.

The ISP study measures customer satisfaction across five factors: network performance and reliability; cost of service; billing; communication; and customer service.

The TV study measures satisfaction in those same five factors plus a sixth: programming. Conducted in 4 quarterly waves, these latest studies include experiences from 26,064 residential customers.* (Source J.D. Power)

"We're thrilled that Verizon has earned this recognition again from J.D. Power and we remain committed to delivering the best possible customer experience every day," said Kelley Kurtzman, vice president of customer care at Verizon.

