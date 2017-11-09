Comcast to Host 2nd Annual Millennial Tech & Change Summit in San Francisco

Comcast will host the 2nd Annual Millennial Tech & Change Summit in San Francisco on Thursday, November 30. This private, invitation only event brings together solution oriented and social minded Millennial entrepreneurs to share best practices, collaborate and gain access to influential leaders, coaches, contacts and others who can provide insights, information, support and inspiration to help continue to grow their ventures.

"Technology entrepreneurs making a social impact are more important now than ever before," said Lorena Hernandez, Director, Community Investment, California Region. "As the next generation of business leaders, Millennial entrepreneurs are focused on finding solutions and making progress on important social issues - from climate change to healthcare to inclusion. This event serves and celebrates Millennial entrepreneurs."

More than any other generation, Millennials will use technology to achieve their personal and professional aspirations, while seeking to solve the critical issues facing our communities, society, nation and the world at large.

This year's Summit will focus on four key themes:

There will also be a live pitch session where entrepreneurs with businesses focused on creating social impact in one of the four thematic areas above will present their ideas to a panel of VC judges. The winning entrepreneur will receive $25,000.

In the coming weeks, Comcast will announce further details about the event including panel topics, panelists, speakers, moderators and special guests.

Last year's Millennial Tech & Change Summit featured a wide range of panelists and speakers from government and private industry including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, California CIO and Department of Technology Director Amy Tong, and California Assemblymember David Chiu. Business leaders from Munchery, Blavity, Emerson Collective, 500 Startups and Greylock Partners also participated and shared their experiences, learnings and journeys. The event showcased prestigious journalists from The San Francisco Chronicle, Forbes and The Wall St. Journal, as well as author of Captivology and entrepreneur/investor Ben Parr, as moderators.

Other participants in last year's event included Comcast NBCUniversal partners from the Millennial Trains Project, The Rockefeller Foundation, Comcast Ventures and the United Nations Foundation.

A link to a video with highlights from last year's event can be viewed here.

