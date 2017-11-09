Fuze Ranked Number 295 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Fuze, the leading cloud based communications platform provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced it ranked 295 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

Commenting on the ranking, Fuze CEO Colin Doherty said: "Fuze is seizing an enormous market opportunity to serve large enterprises as they embrace the digital workforce and arm their employees with communications and collaboration tools they will love to use. Our ranking on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 is further validation we are poised for continued growth and expansion as we continue to deliver a modern unified communications experience proven in the enterprise."

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

As recently reported, Fuze has solidified its lead in the UCaaS enterprise segment over the past year, expanding its subscriber base by nearly 40 percent since Q2 2016 and increasing year-over-year revenues by 47 percent. The company marked the first half of 2017 with $134 million in funding, bringing Fuze's total funding to $334 million, further validating the UCaaS market opportunity as more enterprises move their communications to the cloud.

"Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this year's North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for the capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on investment," said Heather Gates, national managing director of Deloitte & Touche LLP's emerging growth company practice. "Deloitte is dedicated to supporting the best and brightest companies of the future in the emerging growth company sector. We are proud to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of this year's Fast 500 winners."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ adds to a list of accolades recognizing Fuze's industry leadership in 2017 alone, including being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for the second consecutive year. Its recognition as one of the leading companies in cloud technology further validates that Fuze's best-of-breed solution is on the leading edge of innovation.

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™ Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

