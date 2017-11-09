Inseego Announces Smart City Deployment with Current, powered by GE

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq INSG), a leading global provider of high performance modems, Software as a Service (SaaS), and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced integration with Current, powered by GE, including the world's largest smart city IoT sensor platform installation in San Diego. This large scale deployment involves 3,200 intelligent CityIQ sensor nodes that will help optimize traffic and parking, plus enhance public safety, environmental awareness and overall livability for the city of San Diego, CA. "IoT sensor platform" is included as there are larger single use sensors deployed, but none that offer an array of sensors in an integrated platform like the CityIQ sensor nodes.

Current, powered by GE will continue to integrate Inseego's modems as cities mobilize and scale municipal digital footprints through network partner AT&T. Inseego has provided leading support and advantages through integration of the Skyus™ DS 4G cellular modem, which allows for the real time transmission of critical meta data and on-premise analytics, that are key components in smart city initiatives like San Diego.

Widely deployed in the market for remote device management and failover applications, Inseego's Skyus™ DS 4G device solution is customized for IoT applications. With a CAGR of 25.8%, the device management market is forecasted to grow to $5.8B by 2021 according to Market and Markets. The Skyus DS is uniquely positioned to capture substantial portions of this market by providing customers the ability to remotely monitor devices and update settings as necessary, avoiding costly truck rolls. Additionally, having two SIM slots on the device allows customers to dynamically select the optimum carrier for a particular deployment.

"We are excited to partner with GE's Current business on such an innovative IoT use case and to help bring industrial internet to city applications," said Ashish Sharma, EVP of IoT and Mobile Solutions at Inseego. "Since the early days of IoT, the industry has been talking about providing end-to-end visibility into city infrastructure. We are now making this a reality through an efficient and innovative deployment."

"The CityIQ™ sensor node provides the opportunity to go beyond the limits of basic energy measurement and actively engage a community by evolving how we find parking spots and deploy first responders," said Austin Ashe, General Manager, Intelligent Cities at Current, powered by GE. "Inseego's Skyus DS 4G device solution fits really well with our Intelligent Cities Platform and provides a reliable and innovative solution. We are excited to collaborate with Inseego to connect these cities to industrial internet."

Additional CityIQ deployments are in progress in Atlanta, Georgia and other municipalities.

ABOUT INSEEGO CORP.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading global provider of MiFi®-branded intelligent wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market and software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company sells its telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet and airport management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms. Inseego Corp. also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Inseego North America (formerly Feeney Wireless). The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California. www.inseego.com Twitter @inseego

About Current, powered by GE:

Current is the digital engine for intelligent environments. A first-of-its-kind startup within the walls of GE (NYSE: GE), Current blends advanced energy technologies like LED and solar with networked sensors and software to make commercial buildings and industrial facilities more energy efficient & productive. Backed by the power of Predix**, GE's platform for the Industrial Internet, and a broad ecosystem of technology partners, Current is helping businesses and cities unlock hidden value and realize the potential of their environments. www.currentbyge.com

