LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Ranked Number 105 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in threat intelligence driven security, today announced it ranked 105 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Of the 500 companies named to the list, LookingGlass ranked 5 in the Washington, D.C. area. The success of LookingGlass' comprehensive threat protection solutions combined with the development of strategic partnerships are largely responsible for their growth in 2017.

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

"LookingGlass is honored to be named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row," said Chris Coleman, CEO at LookingGlass. "The combination of our advanced technology, investments, and the team's extraordinary dedication, allows us to provide unmatched visibility into the threat landscape, effectively protecting companies, brands, and employees against cyber attacks."

Product innovation persisted in 2017 with LookingGlass' announcement of their Cyber Attack Surface Analysis offering, as well as their Third Party Risk Monitoring service that delivers continuous visibility into the risk exposure and attack surface of an organization's critical vendors. This service is an entirely outsourced way for companies to analyze a third party vendor's risk impact on an organization, furthering LookingGlass' offering of the most comprehensive portfolio of threat intelligence-driven solutions in the marketplace today.

Additionally, in August, the company raised $26.3 million in a mezzanine funding round to accelerate international sales and drive portfolio expansion, to include LookingGlass' partner program, the Cyber Guardian Network. Over 40 MSSPs and companies, including CenturyLink, Brookcourt Solutions, and Soliton Systems, subscribe to this network to take advantage of the tools LookingGlass provides to differentiate themselves in advanced cybersecurity offerings.

"Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this year's North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for the capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on investment," said Heather Gates, national managing director of Deloitte & Touche LLP's emerging growth company practice. "Deloitte is dedicated to supporting the best and brightest companies of the future in the emerging growth company sector. We are proud to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of this year's Fast 500 winners."

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions delivers unified threat protection against sophisticated cyber attacks to global enterprises and government agencies by operationalizing threat intelligence across its end-to-end portfolio. Scalable threat intelligence platforms and network-based threat response products consume our machine-readable data feeds to provide comprehensive threat-driven security. Augmenting the solutions portfolio is a worldwide team of security analysts who continuously enrich our data feeds and provide customers unprecedented understanding and response capability into cyber, physical and 3rd party risks. Prioritized, relevant and timely insights enable customers to take action on threat intelligence across the different stages of the attack life cycle. Learn more at www.lookingglasscyber.com.