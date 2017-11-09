SkyBitz Celebrates 10 Years of Tracking the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree’s Journey to the Nation’s Capitol

HERNDON, Va. &Telular, the leader in IoT Telematics solutions, today announced that SkyBitzÂ will once again provide real time tracking of the United States Capitol Christmas Tree from Montana to the Nation's Capitol. Through its tracking solution, SkyBitz will provide a detailed map of the tree's location, bringing visibility of its entire journey via the newly redesigned website, www.TracktheTree.com.

The 2017 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, an Englemann Spruce, comes from the Kootenai National Forest in Libby, Montana. This marks the third time the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was grown in Montana and the second time in the Kootenai National Forest.

"We are excited to support the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree's journey to Washington, D.C. for the tenth year," said Henry Popplewell, President, SkyBitz. "Throughout the 10 years, we've not only formed great partnerships with our peers in the transportation industry, but also with the national forest community and the Northern-Virginia area where the tree brightens the Capitol for the holidays. We look forward to continuing this wonderful tradition for years to come."

The tree will begin its 2,500-mile trip to Washington, D.C. on November 13, 2017. The tour will begin with the first community celebration in Eureka, Montana. From there the tree will make more than 20 community celebrations in cities across the U.S.

"The tour and community events give the public a chance to enjoy the Capitol Christmas Tree throughout its journey," said Bruce Ward, founder and president of Choose Outdoors. "We are grateful for SkyBitz' decade-long support of the Capitol Christmas Tree and continued participation by using its innovative technology so everyone can 'track the tree.'"

In addition to providing the latest location information, www.TracktheTree.com will provide photos from each community celebration and facts about each location. The public can also keep up with the SkyBitz Track the Tree via social media.

Over the past decade SkyBitz has made it possible to track the Capitol Christmas Tree using its global asset management solution. For more information about the SkyBitz solutions used to track the tree, visit: www.skybitz.com/products-services/.

About SkyBitz, Inc. SkyBitz is a leader in commercial IoT telematics with businesses focused on providing rapidly deployable solutions for enterprise and local fleets, tank monitoring, and petroleum logistics. SkyBitz' end-to-end solutions significantly lower operating costs, increase customer efficiencies, and unlock new capacity to generate revenue from their existing investment. Thousands of enterprises rely on SkyBitz technology to achieve total asset visibility, improved security, lower operating and capital expenses, and enhanced customer service. SkyBitz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation. For additional information, visit www.skybitz.com.