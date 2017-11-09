Transflo Adds BP Express to Growing Roster of Telematics Clients

Transflo, a leader in enterprise mobility, telematics, and business process automation for the transportation industry, announces that it has added BP Express as a Transflo Telematics client.

Tennessee-based BP Express is a leading provider of local and long-haul intermodal transportation to shippers in the southeastern United States. The truckload carrier has deployed Transflo's enterprise telematics and fleet management solution, allowing fleet managers to set up and oversee safety and maintenance programs from one convenient solution. Through the software, company managers can visualize data and assets from an intelligent interface; they can even see up-to-the-minute truck movements in the mapping module.

"We are growing our business and are focused on initiatives that help us stay efficient and competitive," shared Scott Batey, Chief Executive Officer of BP Express. "Transflo is the link between our commercial drivers and fleet managers, and we've seen solid results with our electronic logging deployment. That translates into many parts of our overall operations."

Vehicle drivers for BP Express access electronic logs from a Transflo mobile logbook that simplifies paper-based processes. Hours of service recordings are populated by data coming from the truck's engine, and drivers use the mobile app to complete inspection reports and fuel tax reporting. These capabilities enable drivers to focus more on the core business, particularly handling import and export goods at major seaports and rail ramps, and less on paperwork.

"The reasons firms are choosing Transflo for telematics are compelling," stated Mark Spicer, Transflo's Vice President of Integrated Solutions and veteran telematics executive. "The categories of telematics and mobile have merged into one Transflo enterprise solution. The result is a more flexible product that has superior functionality and greater reliability. We've made the experience easier in every aspect."

Transflo has added 600 clients since it introduced the telematics and ELD solution roughly 12 months ago. Clients already include companies in the top 50 of the Transport Topics 2017 Top-100 For-Hire Carriers and among the top 10 Transport Topics 2017 Top Freight Brokerage Firms. The company has also completed or is finalizing almost 15 unique enterprise integrations for top fleets, which allows large trucking companies to conveniently move to the new software solution.

About Transflo

Transflo® by Pegasus TransTech is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Through its technology, the company delivers real-time communications to thousands of fleets, brokers, and commercial vehicle drivers. The company's mobile and cloud-based technologies digitize over 400 million shipping documents each year, representing nearly $40 billion in freight bills. Organizations throughout the Transflo client and partner network use the solution suite to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo is setting the pace of innovation in transportation software. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.