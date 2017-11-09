GCT Semiconductor LTE Advanced Pro 4.75G Single Chip Powers NEC Platforms Mobile Router

GCTÂ Semiconductor, a leading designer and supplier of advanced 4G mobile semiconductor solutions, today announced that its 4.75G LTE Advanced Pro chip, GDM7243A, powers the new high speed LTE mobile router developed by NEC Platforms (NECPF), and launched by UQ Communications (UQ) in Japan this month. The new Speed Wi Fi NEXT WX04 achieves high downlink uplink speeds of 440 30 Mbps in TDD mode by using a combination of both 4x4 MIMO and Carrier Aggregation (CA) technologies.

GCT's TDD/FDD-LTE Advanced chip features high performance multi-antenna technology, 4x4 MIMO and CA, therefore significantly improving LTE coverage, peak throughput and spectral efficiency. In addition, this chip is the world's first to offer field-proven 8 antenna diversity (4x8 MIMO), which will likely play a key role for 5G technology. GDM7243A delivers Cat 12/15 throughputs with speeds of up to 800 Mbps in FDD. GDM7243A incorporates numerous technologies that will be used in 5G standards, therefore preparing for the path to 5G.

"We are pleased to be working closely with UQ and NEC and build on the success of the Speed Wi-Fi NEXT WX01 and WX02 that were launched a couple years ago and were also powered by GCT," said Alex Sum, vice president of sales and marketing at GCT Semiconductor, Inc. "GCT's GDM7243A delivers on its unique cutting-edge combination of 4x4 MIMO and CA technologies, and is proving to offer an attractive solution to operators who are tackling the rising influx of data."

About GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT's market-proven LTE solutions have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world's top LTE carriers. GCT also offers a new LTE solution optimized for the Internet of Things (IoT). GCT's system-on-chips integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com