Vocera Earns New ATO From the Department of Defense

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced it received a new Authority to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), based on compliance with strict security requirements and risk assessments outlined in the Risk Management Framework (RMF). The RMF is the unified information security framework replacing the legacy Certification and Accreditation (C&A) processes within federal government departments and agencies, the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Intelligence Community (IC).

The RMF was developed by the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) to help DoD and federal agencies manage information technology risks. The DoD security authorization process, which was successfully completed for the hands-free Vocera Communications Badge, is an integral part of authorizing, securing and managing healthcare technology systems across the DoD. The framework is a risk-based approach to cybersecurity that replaces the DoD Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation Process (DIACAP) as the required process to obtain ATO. The RMF demands a higher level of security that assesses risks even more effectively with the introduction of assurance controls and continuous monitoring of those controls.

"Safeguarding patients and protecting their information is the No. 1 priority for the military facilities we serve," said Gregory Young, vice president of military health systems at Vocera. "It's our priority, too, and that's why we continuously pursue the latest security protocols and testing. I'm proud to say the security of Vocera solutions is defense-grade."

Vocera technology is currently deployed in 25 U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) facilities. The wearable Vocera Communication Badge meets all federal government requirements, is FIPS 140-2 compliant, and Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certified. Proven to reduce steps and save time, this communication solution enables mobile healthcare workers to connect with the right person, group and information instantly. It also integrates with more than 120 clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, physiologic monitors, and real-time location systems.

