Matrix to Distribute NLT’s N-Connex System

Matrix Design Group, LLC (Matrix) announced today a distribution partnership agreement with Northern Light Technologies (NLT) for distribution and service of the N Connex system throughout the United States (US) and Africa. N Connex is an award winning networking system designed specifically for harsh environments, integrating voice and high speed data communications, asset and personnel tracking, control and automation, video surveillance, condition monitoring and other solutions into a single modular, Wi Fi and Ethernet based platform.

"Matrix is excited to again team with NLT to deliver this innovative new solution into a variety of applications, including the hard rock mining and tunneling markets," said Matrix President, David Clardy. "Matrix has always prided itself on delivering high-quality, production-enhancing and cost-effective technology solutions to its customers and we look forward to adding the N-Connex system to our product suite."

"NLT is looking forward to working with the Matrix team to expand the N-Connex install base throughout the US and African markets," said NLT Digital Managing Director, Tim Haight. "We believe the networking solutions provided by the N-Connex system are really going to impress the operators in these new markets, bringing a level of connectivity and information to these industries that has been unavailable to date at reasonable price points."

The advantage of the N-Connex system lies in its ability to create a completely custom, modular network for any operation, from underground hard rock mines to process plants, from tunnels to heavy industry. Using an easy to expand and troubleshoot Wi-Fi + Ethernet solution, an operation can continue to grow while assured their data, communications and Wi-Fi-connected Internet of Things (IoT) equipment will be able to grow with them.

For more information on Matrix or its products, please visit www.matrixteam.com. For more information on N-Connex, please visit www.n-connex.com. For more information about NLT, please visit www.nltinc.com.

About Matrix Design Group, LLC

Matrix is a designer, developer and marketer of safety and productivity technology for use in industry. Its innovative, industry-leading systems include proximity detection, communications, tracking, mine atmospheric monitoring, lighting and cameras. Matrix is a subsidiary of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP). For more information, see www.matrixteam.com

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major United States utilities and industrial users. ARLP, the nation's first publicly traded master limited partnership involved in the production and marketing of coal, is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States with mining operations in the Illinois Basin and Appalachian coal producing regions.

ARLP currently operates eight mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia as well as a coal-loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources, including investments in oil and gas royalties and midstream services.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.