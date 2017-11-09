Earth Networks to Release U.S. Winter Weather Outlook

The Earth Networks Meteorology Team will release its 2017 2018 Winter Outlook on November 16, 2017 during a live webinar at 2 00 p.m. ET presented by Senior Meteorologist James Aman. After last year's toasty winter the sixth warmest on record for the 48 contiguous states the 2017 2018 winter will be a roller coaster. Cold snaps and atypical thaws will make for a wild ride for many regions of the U.S.

Last winter, we saw the brief emergence of a weak La Niña, which is the abnormal warming in the equatorial Pacific waters, leading to a warmer than normal U.S. winter. La Niña typically produces warm and dry winters from Texas across the Southeast U.S., and colder than average weather from the North-Central U.S. into Washington state.

"The development of a weak La Niña indicates this winter may be a repeat of some of the same conditions we saw in 2016-17," said James Aman, Senior Meteorologist, Earth Networks. "However, we are anticipating variability in how this pattern will impact different parts of the U.S."

