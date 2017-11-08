Netronome SmartNIC Solutions Support New Qualcomm Centriq 2400 Processor to Enable Highly Secure, Scalable and Efficient Telco and Cloud Server and Associated Cybersecurity Infrastructures

Netronome, a leader in high performance intelligent networking solutions, today announced that its Agilio SmartNICs and software deliver industry leading networking performance and efficiency to the new Qualcomm Centriq 2400 server processors from Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. By offloading all networking and data plane path tasks from the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor, the Agilio solutions allow the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor to focus on processing applications, enabling Telco and cloud operators to deliver more innovative services, distributed security and visibility functions to a larger set of end customers while lowering TCO to data center infrastructure operations.

"The Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor was designed to meet the needs of cloud and Telco service providers," said Ram Peddibhotla, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies. "The Agilio SmartNIC solutions from Netronome have a strong industry reputation for delivering accelerated and secure network processing performance and high server efficiency. By bringing these benefits to servers equipped with the Qualcomm Centriq 2400, the combined platform delivers great performance for a broad set of applications."

"We believe the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 will find rapid adoption because its low power consumption and high efficiency are ideal for scale-out, cloud-based services and workloads," said Niel Viljoen, CEO and founder of Netronome. "The exponential volume increase of customers, data and services is putting extreme pressure on Telco and cloud service providers to increase server performance and productivity while still keeping their operational costs down. Netronome and Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies are enabling operators to deliver maximum performance to their NFV, cloud and edge-server applications while providing new innovative services and features to customers at a lower TCO."

Agilio CX 10GbE, 25GbE and 40GbE SmartNIC platforms fully and transparently offload virtual switch and router datapath processing for networking functions such as overlays, security, load balancing and telemetry, enabling compute servers used for server-based networking and cloud computing to save critical CPU cores for application processing while delivering significantly higher performance. The Agilio CX platform features standard low-profile PCIe SmartNICs and software, designed for general-purpose commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) rack servers, compatible with operating system, power and form factor requirements.

Netronome enables customers to increase the efficiency of their modern data center infrastructure, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) and driving significantly higher revenue per server. Server-based networking has enabled rapid innovation and transformed the economics for data center compute and networking. However, such deployments are facing significant scaling and efficiency challenges with the rapid adoption of 10GbE and higher bandwidth network infrastructure. Netronome brings back much-needed scale and efficiency, and a new baseline for security, without compromising flexibility or the speed of innovation needed in today's cloud networks running businesses of all sizes. Netronome is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more about Netronome and its products, please visit www.netronome.com.

