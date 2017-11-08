RingCentral Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

"We had an outstanding quarter led again by growth in our mid-market and enterprise business, as well as strong growth from our channel partners," said Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral's Chairman and CEO. "We are excited to cross the $500 million mark in Software Subscriptions ARR as we reach toward our $1 billion target. RingCentral is the clear market share leader in UCaaS and we continue to extend our lead."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2017

Recent Business Highlights

Industry Awards

Innovation Highlights

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today's mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to, statements regarding our future, our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance, our strength in our mid-market and enterprise segments, our growth from our channel partners, our increasing market share, the expected demand for and benefits of our new product capabilities, the expansion of RingCentral Global Office and our anticipated success in the cloud communications and collaboration market. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: our ability to grow at our expected rate of growth; our ability to add and retain larger and enterprise customers and enter new geographies and markets; our ability to continue to release, and gain customer acceptance of, new and improved versions of our services; our ability to compete successfully against existing and new competitors; our ability to enter into and maintain relationships with carriers and other resellers; our ability to manage our expenses and growth; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to RingCentral as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our reported financial results include certain Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP operating income (loss), Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP software subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP net income (loss), and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation, amortization of acquisition intangibles, and acquisition related matters. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by total GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP software subscriptions gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP subscriptions gross profit divided by GAAP subscription revenue. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, intercompany remeasurement gains or losses, acquisition related matters, amortization of acquisition intangibles, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments.

We have included Non-GAAP operating income (loss), Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP software subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP net income (loss), and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share in this press release because they are key measures used by us to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Non-GAAP operating income (loss), Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP software subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP net income (loss), and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business.

Although Non-GAAP operating income (loss), Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP software subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP net income (loss), and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share are frequently used by investors in their evaluations of companies, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered alongside other financial performance measures. Reconciliations of the Company's historical non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Other Measures

Our reported results also include our total annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, RingCentral Office® annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, and net monthly subscriptions dollar retention. We define our total annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions as our total monthly recurring subscriptions multiplied by 12. Our total monthly recurring subscriptions equal the monthly value of all customer subscriptions in effect at the end of a given month. We believe this metric is a leading indicator of our anticipated subscriptions revenue. We calculate our RingCentral Office® annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our total annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from RingCentral Office® customers are included when determining monthly recurring subscriptions for the purposes of calculating this key business metric. We define Dollar Net Change as the quotient of (i) the difference of our Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the end of a period minus our Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the beginning of a period minus our Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the end of the period from new customers we added during the period, (ii) all divided by the number of months in the period. We define our Average Monthly Recurring Subscriptions as the average of the Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the beginning and end of the measurement period.

TABLE 1

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

181

TABLE 2

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

TABLE 3

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

TABLE 4

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

GAAP Software subscriptions cost of revenues

TABLE 5

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS)

GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share

76,915

Non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share

* The non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our income tax provision due to our continued history of non-GAAP losses and full valuation allowance.