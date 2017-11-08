PCTEL Reports $23.7 Million in Third Quarter Revenue

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced its results for the third quarter and the three quarters ended September 30, 2017.

Highlights From Continuing Operations

"We are pleased to see revenue growth in both segments. Fleet and utilities markets continue to lead the growth in antennas and we closed several large scanning receiver deals through our OEM partners in the quarter." said David Neumann, PCTEL's CEO. "PCTEL is well positioned to take advantage of the long-term growth opportunities in Industrial IoT, small cells and 5G, which require both performance critical antenna solutions and RF test equipment."

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our antenna customers. PCTEL's test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

PCTEL Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and our related comments in our earnings conference call contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements regarding our future financial performance, growth of our Connected Solutions and RF Solutions businesses, anticipated demand for certain products (including antennas for small cell, enterprise WiFi, IoT and FirstNet applications), the impact of digital automation and the anticipated growth of public and private wireless systems are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including the impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand, impact of 5G, customer demand for these types of products and services generally, growth and continuity in PCTEL's vertical markets, and PCTEL's ability to grow its wireless products business and create, protect and implement new technologies and solutions. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in PCTEL's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results - Continuing Operations (unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income - Continuing Operations (a)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net (loss) income - Continuing Operations (b )

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016

This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) to its non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income. The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.

(a) These adjustments reflect stock based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, and general and administrative expenses associated with the SEC investigation of TelWorx.

(b) These adjustments include the items described in footnote (a) as well as other income for insurance claims related to the SEC investigation of TelWorx, and non-cash income tax expense.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION - Continuing Operations (unaudited) (a)

Connected

RF

Solutions

Solutions

121

RF

RF

Solutions

Solutions

This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating income (loss) by segment to its non-GAAP operating income (loss). The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.

(a) These adjustments reflect stock based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, and general and administrative expenses associated with the SEC investigation of TelWorx.

PCTEL, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations (a)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016

This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating loss to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.

(a) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. These adjustments reflect depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, and general and administrative expenses associated with the SEC investigation of TelWorx.