Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.1 Million Order for Infrastructure Equipment to Support Mobile Backhaul Network Expansion in Saudi Arabia

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Tempe, Arizona based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a $1.1 million order for infrastructure equipment from NOVAsat, a leading systems integrator in Saudi Arabia. The equipment will be utilized by a large mobile network operator to expand its existing Comtech EF Data based mobile backhaul network to support both fixed and mobile users.

To support the network expansion, the mobile operator will employ the CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modem, which provides maximum link efficiencies at high speeds via its industry-leading DVB-S2 Efficiency Boost technology and the CDM-625A Advanced Satellite Modem, equipped with the VersaFEC®-2 Forward Error Correction to provide the best application performance for medium- to low-speed links. Both modems feature the DoubleTalk® Carrier-in-Carrier® bandwidth re-use technique to provide optimal economics. Also, Comtech EF Data's FX Optimization solutions and intelligent LPOD Ku-Band Block Up Converter (BUC) will be utilized.

The mobile operator will leverage innovations within these products to support different end user applications, including the high-speed backhaul of 2G and 3G traffic of up to 70 Mbps to fixed remote sites and to temporary 3G installations. Additionally, the solution suite will provide on-demand support for customers and high-speed connectivity to Mobile-on-Wheels vehicles that provide bandwidth when and where needed on a temporary basis, whether for scheduled events or unexpected purposes such as for disaster recovery communications.

"This mobile operator will harness the horsepower and flexibility of the Comtech EF Data product suite to support a diverse set of bandwidth-hungry applications," commented Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "We are proud to continue to enable this customer to provide remote users who are underserved by terrestrial alternatives with the reliable, true broadband experience they require."

NOVAsat is a Saudi Arabian company specialized in providing Communication and Information Technology services & solutions. NOVAsat is one of the Leading satellite communication and Systems Integrators in the Saudi Arabia with over 14 years of experience. NOVAsat has extensive experience in the implementation and customization of services targeted at developing, promoting, stimulating and supporting clients in setting up and running their ICT environment. NOVAsat solutions and services are extended to several of the largest organizations in the regions and the complex projects are delivered by highly skilled employees as well as by partnering with world-leading technology manufacturers and vendors, to ensure that the solutions designed integrate the latest.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is the recognized global leader in satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT Solutions, Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology innovator and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

