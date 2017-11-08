Cumulus Networks and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Collaborate on Open Optical Routing Platform

Cumulus Networks, the leaders in building open, modern, and scalable networks, announced at the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit today that it is working to make Cumulus Linux available on Voyager, an open transponder and routing platform.

Facebook contributed Voyager to TIP to address operator needs for scalable, cost-effective backhaul infrastructure in support of increasing global internet usage and bandwidth-intensive applications like video, virtual reality, scientific research, and machine learning. Voyager is an Open Packet DWDM (dense wavelength division multiplexing) system that disaggregates hardware from software and that can fulfill multiple use cases in metro and long-haul fiber optic transport networks. Voyager with Cumulus Linux is expected to be generally available for production use in early 2018 through partner ADVA Optical Networking.

The collaboration on the Voyager platform marks Cumulus Networks' expansion beyond the data center networking market and into the Data Center Interconnect (DCI) market. More than 800 customers, including over a third of the Fortune 50, use Cumulus Networks technology to enable web-scale networking in their data centers. The combination of Cumulus Linux and Voyager extends the benefits of the Linux networking model - including increased operational efficiency and lower costs - to optical networks. Through Cumulus Linux, IP + optical networks reap the benefits of an open and flexible full featured protocol stack that offers reliability, automation, programmability, telemetry based capabilities, and VXLAN support.

"Opening up closed, black-box systems enables innovation at every level, so that customers can meet the challenges facing their networks faster and more efficiently," said Josh Leslie, CEO of Cumulus Networks. "We're excited to work with the TIP community to bring open systems to networks beyond the data center."

"Open approaches are key to achieving TIP's mission of disaggregating the traditional network deployment approach," said Hans-Juergen Schmidtke, Co-Chair of the TIP Open Optical Packet Transport project group. "Our collaboration with Cumulus Networks to enable Cumulus Linux on Voyager is an important contribution that will help accelerate the ecosystem's adoption of Voyager."

TIP Summit attendees can hear more about Cumulus Linux for Voyager during Jay Parikh's keynote at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 8; during a panel on Open Optical Packet Transport (OOPT) at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 9; and at the OOPT booth #7. Read more on the TIP blog and Cumulus Networks blog.

About Cumulus Networks

Cumulus Networks is leading the transformation of bringing web-scale networking to enterprise cloud. As the only systems solution that fully unlocks the vertical network stacks of the modern data center, Cumulus Linux allows companies of all sizes to affordably build and efficiently operate their networks just like the world's largest data centers. By allowing operators to use standard hardware components, Cumulus Networks offers unprecedented operational speed and agility, at the industry's most competitive cost. Cumulus Networks has received venture funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Peter Wagner and four of the original VMware founders.

For more information visit cumulusnetworks.com or follow @cumulusnetworks.

CUMULUS, the Cumulus Logo, CUMULUS NETWORKS, and the Rocket Turtle Logo (the "Marks") are trademarks and service marks of Cumulus Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. You are not permitted to use the Marks without the prior written consent of Cumulus Networks.

The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from LMI, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a worldwide basis.