Belden’s Steve Lampen Wins NewBay’s Industry Innovator Awards, Presented by TV Technology

Belden Inc., a global leader in signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications, is excited to announce that Steve Lampen, multimedia technology manager for broadcast and AV for Belden, has been honored with NewBay's Industry Innovator Award, presented by TV Technology.

NewBay's Industry Innovator Award winners are selected by a panel of experts and evaluated on their professional achievements, technical and business innovations and continuing influence within their industries.

The winners will be featured in TV Technology, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. Additionally, all winners and nominees are featured in the special Industry Innovator Awards Program Guide, which will be distributed in digital edition format to more than 100,000 readers of TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Government Video, Radio World and Radio magazine.

Lampen is a highly sought-after speaker for broadcast tradeshows, conferences and events all over the world. His ability to bring clarity to technical issues in an entertaining, dynamic manner, capturing the attention of the audience, is just one of the reasons he's in such high demand. Among many other major tradeshows, he has spoken at NAB Las Vegas for several years, as well as at KOBA in Korea, Broadcast India and Broadcast Asia. He is also a regular speaker at SMPTE conferences.

In 1995, he was instrumental in the development of the first true digital video coax, Belden 1694A, which was adopted as the industry cable standard. When the broadcast market began moving from high definition to even higher video resolutions, such as 4K UHD, Lampen had a vision for a full line of Belden 12G-SDI cables before they even existed. As a result, Belden offers a line of 4K UHD Coax Cables for 12G-SDI today, serving the needs of those who continue to depend on that technology.

"It's a pleasure to honor those who make such a difference in their industries - innovating in technology and business while also inspiring others," says NewBay Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb. "The awards are designed to shine a spotlight on the people behind the companies and technologies on which our industries depend. We offer a heartfelt 'thank you' for their contributions, and wish them continued success."

"Steve has been a valued part of the Belden team for more than 26 years. He has dedicated a lifetime of true passion to the broadcast industry, educating broadcast professionals on a global, national, regional and even individual level," says Michael Saber, Director of AV Marketing at Belden. "Several innovations that the industry depends on today have been enabled by Steve."

In the AV industry, the demand for higher performance communications has become more prevalent than ever before. As a result, the need has increased for professional quality cabling systems and components that can span a vast spectrum of applications. Belden's cabling and connectivity expertise and performance in the broadcast industry has positioned it as the brand that customers and consultants have come to trust. As the industry adjusts to IP convergence throughout the broadcast and professional AV markets, Belden is well positioned with a broad product portfolio of audio, video, and communication solutions utilizing coax, fiber, hybrid fiber, multi-conductor and category cable and connectivity products including connectors, assemblies, panels and racks.

