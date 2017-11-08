Intertek Launches Dedicated Short-Range Communications Testing and Certification Services for the Automotive Industry

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, today announces the launch of new services for dedicated short range communications (DSRC) testing and certification for the automotive industry. These new offerings will assist original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers in developing components for autonomous and connected vehicles.

DSRC is wireless technology that allows automobiles to communicate with each other as well as with related infrastructure, such as stop lights, emergency vehicles or other smart devices. Intertek's services will cover wireless testing per 802.11p / IEEE 1609.x as well as DSRC regulatory requirements from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), the US Department of Transportation (DOT), the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS), and validation tests specified by OEMs for suppliers.

Tim Hubbard, Senior Vice President of Transportation Technologies at Intertek, commented: "Innovation has always been at the forefront of our services at Intertek. These new services will allow us to bring our expertise, precision and passion to the forefront of a technology that is revolutionizing the automotive industry and we are looking forward to working with OEMs and suppliers on helping to ensure the quality and safety of their products."

The new services have been made possible by investment in new technology and equipment. They will be conducted out of the Company's facilities in Lexington, Kentucky and Plymouth, Michigan.

Intertek provides expertise on performance, quality and reliability standards and expectations for the automotive industries with efficient, cost-effective insights and testing capabilities. The Company is accredited to conduct hundreds of electrical, chemical, and mechanical tests for automotive components, products and systems.

