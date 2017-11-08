Speedcast Forms Strategic Alliance with SRH Marine to Deliver Complete End-to-End Solution for Maritime Segment

Speedcast International Limited (ASX SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with SRH Marine. The agreement redefines the management of navigation and communications across the maritime industry by providing a fully integrated shipboard solution delivered by a single supplier.

"The alliance between Speedcast and SRH Marine is a giant leap forward in addressing the fragmented nature of vessel technical management," said Tim Bailey, executive vice president, products, marketing and business development, Speedcast. "Speedcast will provide a one-stop shop for e-navigation, bridge electronics, communications and maintenance, allowing ship owners and managers to leverage the global power of the alliance."

The alliance will deliver a simplified solution for the operation, certification, management and maintenance of all bridge electronics on board vessels across the globe. The solution will be delivered by a single provider, reducing the administrative overhead and operational expenses for vessel management.

"Management of multiple vendors and suppliers can be an administrative challenge for ship owners and managers," said John Laderos, CEO, SRH Marine. "By integrating traditionally disparate solutions such as Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) and satellite communications in a secure manner, a vessel's daily operations become more efficient. Marrying that integrated solution with a global maintenance service provides predictable expenditure and ensures that a fleet is kept on-hire and profitable."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, end-to-end remote communication and IT solutions. The company utilizes an extensive worldwide footprint of local support, infrastructure and coverage to design, integrate, secure and optimize networks tailored to customer needs. With differentiated technology, an intense customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries via 39 teleports, including offshore rigs and cruise ships, 10,000+ maritime vessels and 4,500+ terrestrial sites. Speedcast supports mission-critical applications in industries such as maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, media, cruise and government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

