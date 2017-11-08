LGS Innovations Appoints Dr. Kevin McNeill as Senior Vice President, Cyber Solutions

LGS Innovations, a leader in research and development, C4ISR, cyber solutions, and spectrum management serving the U.S. defense and intelligence communities and commercial organizations worldwide, has announced the appointment of Dr. Kevin McNeill as the company's Senior Vice President of Cyber Solutions, effective October 23, 2017.

In this role, Dr. McNeill will direct the research and development programs of the LGS Internet Cybersecurity Research Department and the Telecommunications Studies and Guardian Solutions teams. Collectively, these groups create and deliver a full spectrum of next-generation, technology-driven solutions to fulfill complex cyber missions and enhance the security of commercial networks against common attack vectors.

Before joining LGS in October 2017, Dr. McNeill held a variety of progressively senior roles at BAE Systems, from Technical Director, Technical Group Director, and Solutions Architect to Chief Scientist and Vice President of Engineering at BAE's Intelligence and Security divisions. He was also a Global Engineering Fellow. In these roles, he led the research and development of methodologies, algorithms, technologies, knowledge skills and staffing needed to meet the complex challenges faced by a variety of U.S. Department of Defense and intelligence community operational organizations.

Prior to BAE Systems, Dr. McNeill was a research associate professor and scientist at the University of Arizona, where he obtained his Ph.D. in Computer Engineering. Throughout his career, he has also participated as a member of and speaker for a variety of outreach programs for associations, committees, councils, and other scientific, technology, and healthcare organizations in Arizona, nationally and internationally.

"We're extremely pleased to have Kevin McNeill join LGS in this critical role," says CEO Kevin Kelly. "His extensive experience in researching, developing, and bringing to market new advances in network communications and cybersecurity solutions - as well as his high visibility throughout the defense communications industry - are perfectly suited to help us continue to expand the mission support solutions we deliver to our defense, intelligence, and commercial clients."

Dr. McNeill is the recipient of several awards, including the BAE Systems Silver Award for Technical Innovation in 2016, BAE Systems Bronze Awards, and a State of Arizona Award for Excellence. He is a Senior Member of IEEE, holds eight patents, and has been extensively published in journals and refereed publications.

About LGS Innovations

