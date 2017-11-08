Radisys and Mavenir Partner to Bring Virtualized Evolved Packet Core to M-CORD

HILLSBORO, Ore. &RadisysÂ Corporation (NASDAQ RSYS), the global leader of open telecom solutions, and Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining software network transformation for Communications Service Providers, today announced that they are working together to enable CSPs to commercially deploy an M CORD (Mobile Central Office Re architected as a Datacenter) open reference solution. Commercially deployable M CORD solutions will accelerate new innovative use cases, agile service delivery, and ultimately a new value chain for CSPs.

"At Mavenir, we're committed to helping CSPs virtualize their network infrastructure to enable scalability, agility and the economies of the cloud, and bringing our vEPC to the M-CORD framework supports this mission," said Ashok Khuntia, GM and executive vice president of Access Products Division, Mavenir. "We have a long-standing relationship with Radisys and are excited to work together to take M-CORD from lab trials to commercial deployments. Radisys' unsurpassed systems integration expertise is critical to bringing the CORD vision to life."

"We're pleased to partner with Mavenir to advance CSPs' ability to break vendor lock-in, accelerate service innovation and lower CapEx and OpEx through commercial deployment of the M-CORD architecture," said Neeraj Patel, vice president and general manager, MobilityEngine, Radisys. "The combination of Mavenir's carrier-grade vEPC and our systems integration expertise for M-CORD will accelerate CSPs path to true network transformation."

