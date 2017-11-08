Windstream and Sigma Systems to Present Catalog-Driven Omnichannel Selling at Dreamforce 2017

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog driven software, announced today that its Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel, will be presenting alongside Windstream's VP of IT Transformation & Architecture, Joe Johnson, at Dreamforce this year.

As a sponsor to this year's Dreamforce 2017 event, Catherine Michel will discuss why the digital channel is the battleground between traditional service providers and new start-ups run by digital natives. While over-the-top players and digitally native organizations continue to serve up new market innovations and connect with their customers at deeper and more relevant levels, service providers risk being left behind. Sigma believes operators must rise to the challenge using digital channel transformation to reconnect with their customers, drive engagement, and ultimately deliver more sales.

Joe Johnson will highlight Windstream's strategy for evolving their sales channels and delivering meaningful customer interactions, taking a catalog-driven approach. He will walk through the operator's Salesforce deployment journey as they integrate Sigma Configure Price Quote (CPQ) to streamline the quote and order process, dramatically improve order accuracy and reduce manual intervention.

Sigma and Windstream's joint presentation will take place on Wednesday November 8th at 4:30pm in the Campground Industry Theatre. For further information about Sigma's presence at Dreamforce, click here.

