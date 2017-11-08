Coriant Joins Industry Leading Service Providers to Demonstrate Multi-Vendor, Multi-Domain LSO Service Orchestration at MEF17

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web scale Internet operators, today announced that it will demonstrate multi vendor, multi domain SDN and LSO enabled service orchestration as part of its participation at MEF17 in Orlando, Florida from November 13 16.

In an open ecosystem Proof of Concept (PoC) demonstration in collaboration with Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, Coriant's Transcend SDN transport controller software will be used together with multi-domain Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) to support on-demand, end-to-end service activation - the automated turning up and down of Windstream's high-speed, high capacity SDNow transport solutions in 10G bandwidth increments. The Coriant Transcend™ SDN Transport Controller will also be featured in a PoC showcase in collaboration with CenturyLink that focuses on LSO Service Orchestration Functionality (SOF) Topology Engine capabilities in a multi-vendor environment. These innovative PoC showcases will take place during the conference in the MEF17 Networking Hall at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Leadership in MEF-Certified Solutions

With thousands of MEF-certified systems deployed worldwide and driving revenue-generating packet services for industry leading network operators, Coriant continues to demonstrate leadership in MEF-certified technology and professional certifications. This leadership includes having been the first to achieve 100G Carrier Ethernet 2.0 certification.

Coriant at MEF17

Coriant will feature its comprehensive MEF-certified and SDN/LSO-capable packet transport solutions at MEF17 (exhibit #303). Coriant's packet-optimized solutions help network operators achieve new revenue streams through a broad range of services and applications, including:

