Nitto Enters European High-Speed, Large Capacity Plastic Optical Cables Business for High-Definition Medicine, Automated Driving and Fuel Efficiency

Nitto Denko Corporation (hereinafter "Nitto") (TOKYO 6988) announced today that it will enter the high speed, large capacity plastic optical cables business in Europe. The company will begin preparations for mass production and sales slated to begin in 2019 and the new cables will contribute to its vision of contributing to connecting people around the world safely and securely. Nitto also aims to play its part in rapidly emerging IoT, high definition medicine, automated driving and fuel efficiency in Europe and estimates annual sales of JPY 30 billion by 2023, consisting of approximately 30% from Europe.

The new plastic optical cable can deliver high-speed data transmission of 100 Gbps. Moreover, because of its high flexibility, it enables optical transmission even in devices where limited space makes it difficult to install glass optical cables.

Nitto's plastic optical cables will also offer high heat-resistance due to an original manufacturing method. As such, in addition to installation in high-definition displays, it can also potentially be equipped in vehicles such as aircrafts and automobiles.

Strengths and Features of the New Plastic Optical Cables

High speed, large capacity, fine cable, lightweight

In connection with its entry into the plastic optical cables business, Nitto has reached an agreement for joint research of plastic optical cables using new materials together with Keio University and established the "Nitto X Keio University Optical Cable Joint Research Center" within the Keio Photonics Research Institute affiliated with Keio University's Faculty and Graduate School of Science and Technology on Keio University's Shin-Kawasaki Town Campus.

