FASTR Consortium Announces Release of “Automotive Industry Guidelines for Secure over-the-Air Updates”

FASTRSM, a nonprofit research consortium dedicated to automotive cybersecurity, today announced the availability of "Automotive Industry Guidelines for Secure Over the Air Updates."

The guidelines are intended to assist automotive manufacturers and others involved in evaluating platforms for secure updates, describing the threat models, providing recommended cryptographic algorithms and detailing a step-by-step checklist for evaluating SOTA systems. The document illuminates one area of opportunity for research and innovation in the automotive security ecosystem.

"Today's modern automotive ecosystem requires a robust, adaptable approach to maintain the security and integrity of the growing intelligently connected vehicles on the roads. Provenance and operational verification of software components in a forensically sound manner is critical," said Craig Hurst, FASTR executive director. "These guidelines will serve as a comprehensive, objective resource to help OEMs analyze SOTA systems and make wise design choices."

Founded by Aeris, Intel and Uber in 2016, FASTR seeks to accelerate automotive security by marshaling industry-wide collaboration on crucially needed research. To become a member of FASTR, get involved and lend expertise to plans for 2018 activities, go to https://fastr.org/membership/.

About FASTR

FASTR-Future of Automotive Security Technology Research-is a neutral nonprofit automotive security research consortium working to drive systematic coordination of cybersecurity across the entire supply chain and ensure trust in the connected and autonomous vehicle of the future. For more information, please visit fastr.org.